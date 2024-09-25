The stars are coming out for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 19, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Rock Hall revealed the star-studded list of presenters and performers who will be on hand for the ceremony, including Grammy-winning pop singer Dua Lipa, hip hop pioneer Dr. Dre, and country music sensation Jelly Roll.

In addition, the list includes Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Demi Lovato, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash, and The Roots.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Elsewhere, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton will be inducted for Musical Influence, and Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will be inducted for Musical Excellence. Legendary Motown exec Suzanne De Passe will also receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

It has not yet been confirmed which performers and presenters are attached to which 2024 inductees.

This year’s ceremony will be produced and directed by Joel Gallen and Tenth Planet Productions, with Gallen also serving as an executive producer alongside John Sykes and Joel Peresman.

Fans can watch the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony live coast to coast on Disney+ on Saturday, October 19, at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT/5 pm MT/4 pm PT. The show will also be available to stream immediately following the initial broadcast.

A primetime special featuring performance highlights and memorable moments will air on ABC on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 8 pm ET, and will be made available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

