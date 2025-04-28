The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is ready to open its doors to seven new inductees for the 2025 ceremony, including Cyndi Lauper and first-time nominees OutKast.

Ryan Seacrest made the announcement during Sunday night’s (April 27) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol. During the episode, the Top 14 finalists performed classic songs from legendary past inductees in hopes of advancing to the Top 12.

In addition to Lauper and OutKast, the other acts selected by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation for the class of 2025 are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, the late Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes.

In addition, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will receive the Musical Influence Award. Meanwhile, the Musical Excellence Award goes to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award will be awarded to Lenny Waronker.

Despite the big-name acts in this year’s class, several iconic bands and artists were snubbed, including Mariah Carey, who was nominated for a second year in a row and again didn’t make the cut.

The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Oasis, and Phish are the other nominees to miss out on this year’s inductions.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a statement. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, November 8, and air live on Disney+. A special will air on ABC at a later date and be made available on Hulu the next day.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Saturday, November 8, Disney+