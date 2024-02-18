[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Way Home Season 2 Episode 4, “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”]

Uh-oh. That’s basically how Kat (Chyler Leigh) feels at the end of the latest episode of The Way Home now that she knows her daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) is going to keep traveling back to the past—Kat’s past—using the pond on their family’s land.

Elliot (Evan Williams), who knows in the past and present about Alice’s time traveling—and in the present about Kat’s—confirms that Alice is going to see something. Kat is so sure that her daughter will hate her as a result, though Elliot insists they’ll be just fine.

“Ooh, that’s a big bomb,” Leigh told TV Insider of that secret when she, Laflamme-Snow, and Williams stopped by our office.

“The window we have into the past in Season 1 is very idyllic. Even the lighting is different. It’s sort of golden and draped in nostalgia and is such a kind of wish fulfillment for Alice, and for the audiences, I think,” said Williams. “And so in Season 2, we turn that on its head a little bit, and we realize that the people who are back in that period don’t exist in a picture frame. They’re not in some sort of memory idea. They’re real people, and they have flaws and potentially make mistakes that could have really big ramifications for especially Alice because of how important it’s to her.”

Laflamme-Snow liked the challenge she had playing Alice being in the dark about what happened. “I didn’t know until it was happening what it was going to be. And I think that having a sneak peek into that audience experience has made me really excited for just what people are going to feel going along with that,” she explained.

The stars shared that the reveal will come before the finale, allowing the show to explore the ramifications for Kat, Alice, and Elliot and their relationships. “There are so many revelations this season. That’s just one of many that are going to flip things upside down,” Williams teased.

Also, still to come? The reveal of what led to Kat (a.k.a. the White Witch) running through the woods—barefoot! Leigh was sure to emphasize—in 1814, as teased in Season 1. “We do watch the entire sequence of how she gets into the woods, why she’s running, why these people are chasing her. You see the entire thing,” promised Leigh. “It is a wild ride.”

Watch the full video interview above for more from the stars about the upcoming secret reveal and 1814.

The Way Home, Sundays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel