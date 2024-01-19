“I’m going to win,” Chyler Leigh declared when she and her The Way Home costars Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Evan Williams played a game of Knock Your Blocks Off at TV Insider’s office ahead of the Hallmark Channel drama’s return for its second season on January 21.

It’s a fun way to not only watch the actors try their hardest to remove blocks from a tower and stack them on top of one another — without them falling — but also get to know them. For instance, who’s like their character? All are, though not Season 1 Alice, Laflamme-Snow agrees. “I was pretty bratty,” she says. “I try to keep that to a minimum in real life.” Like Kat, Leigh’s also a mom and “stubborn and strong-willed and … awesome.” Though Williams doesn’t think he’s like Elliot, Leigh argues he’s “a carbon copy.”

All three get creative when naming the fictional character they’d want to fight. “Someone that you don’t like or someone that you just want to get scrappy with,” Leigh ponders. “Or someone you think you could win [against],” Williams points out. One of the stars even references a Disney Channel show that may be getting a sequel.

Other questions answered in the full video above: Is a hot dog a sandwich? What are they bingeing? (What show does Leigh recommend you don’t watch before bed?) What show needs a reboot? What’s their favorite on-set memory together? (It includes deciding on a sitcom they’d write together in the future.) Plus, who has the best reaction to finding out they’d booked The Way Home?

The Way Home follows the Landry women after Kat moves back home with her daughter Alice after being estranged from her mother, Del (Andie MacDowell), for nearly two decades following the unsolved disappearance of Kat’s eight-year-old brother Jacob (Remy Smith), and the untimely death of family patriarch Colton Landry (Jefferson Brown). Soon after, Alice discovers she can travel through time using the pond on the property, and soon, Kat does as well. It’s that pond that may lead to them getting answers about Jacob, and the second season picks up with the first left off, with Kat telling Del she knows what happened to him. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, she and Alice uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised.

