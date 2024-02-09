‘Transplant’ Finale, ‘Gospel Live,’ TCM’s 31 Days of Oscar, Ranking Super Bowl Ads

The Season 3 finale of Canadian medical drama Transplant welcomes its hero back from a volunteer mission in Lebanon. A rousing gospel concert acts as curtain-raiser to a PBS docuseries on the spiritual music genre. Turner Classic Movies kicks off its monthlong countdown to the Oscars with vintage winners and nominees. Ahead of Sunday’s big game, watch a rundown of classic Super Bowl ads.

Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV

Transplant

Season Finale 8/7c

The Canadian medical drama wraps a strong Season 3—no word yet when NBC will air the already-completed fourth and final season—with an emotional episode that finds the doctors of York Memorial at a crossroads. Bash (Hamza Haq) is back from his mission to Lebanon with a decision to make about his professional future, with an even more profound choice looming for his love interest Mags (Laurence Leboeuf), who realizes, “Doing what I love is killing me.” June (Ayisha Issa) faces a moral quandary with her patient, while a traumatized Theo (Jim Watson) risks his career yet again by getting personally involved in his patient’s domestic situation.

PBS

Gospel Live!

Special

Prepare for your roof to be raised as voices combine to make a joyful noise in a music special that serves as a rousing prelude to Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s four-hour Gospel docuseries, beginning Monday. The concert, filmed live at L.A.’s Oasis Church, features performers touched by the gospel tradition, including EGOT John Legend, Anthony Hamilton and The Ton3s, LaTocha, Mali Music, Lena Byrd Miles, Sheléa and Tauren Wells, with music direction by Alonzo “Zo” Harris.

Everett Collection

31 Days of Oscar

6am/5c

With the Oscars a month away (March 10 on ABC), TCM launches its annual monthlong celebration of Oscar winners and nominees, focusing on a specific category each day with a 24-hour marathon. First up is a gallery of films that were nominated or won for costume design, starting with 1948’s Adventures of Don Juan. Prime-time slots are designated for winners only, starting with 1973’s Best Picture winner The Sting (8/7c), starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, followed by 1953’s charming romcom Roman Holiday (10:15/9:15c), pairing Gregory Peck with Audrey Hepburn.

PopCorners

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials

Special 8/7c

Back for a 23rd year, the survey of classic Super Bowl ads unfolds in Las Vegas just days before Super Bowl LVIII, with QB turned analyst Boomer Esiason and NCIS: Los Angeles alum Daniela Ruah returning as hosts. Viewers (in East and Central time zones) can vote on their all-time favorite, while Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier provides a preview of some of this year’s most highly anticipated spots, including the return of (a personal fave) the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Apple TV+

Masters of the Air

The aerial sequences build in intensity in this first-rate historical war drama when a new major (Nate Mann) joins the 100th while another pilot celebrates his milestone 25th completed mission and a downed pilot tries to survive behind enemy lines. As the squadron faces what becomes regarded as their “toughest mission of the war,” targeting Nazi U-boat pens at Bremen, “Bucky” Egan (Callum Turner) witnesses the horror of bombing first-hand while on leave.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ROMCOMS ON THE STREAM: