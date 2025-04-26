‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rage as NFL Draft Preempts the Show: ‘Abolish the NFL’

Jeopardy! getting preempted is no trivial matter! Fans are incensed after missing out on the quiz show’s latest episode on Friday, April 25, as the 2025 NFL Draft’s second and third rounds aired on ABC affiliates at 7/6c that night instead. (Read a recap of Friday’s Jeopardy! game.)

“What? NFL Draft preempts Jeopardy!? WTF?” one X user wrote.

“Noooo, no Jeopardy! ’cause of sportsball!” another said. “You screwed me for the last time, sports! We must abolish the NFL.”

“Outrageous they have the NFL Draft on instead of Jeopardy!” someone else declared. “People actually watch past the first pick?”

Another fan wrote, “No Jeopardy! tonight; worthless NFL Draft instead.”

@ABCNetwork You’re kidding–right?!? You’re putting @Jeopardy in some wee-hours slot to put this sports-niche NFL Draft on *now?!? It’s not the freaking Super Bowl! Also, Jeopardy’s *not in the channel guide when the chyron said it would be on–WTF?!? — Joe Trask (@trask3rd) April 25, 2025

And someone else said, “I don’t care how much you love football, absolutely nobody needs to watch the NFL Draft! Why would you wait several hours for [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell to read a name?”

One fan wrote, “Jeopardy! being preempted for the NFL Draft is unacceptable.”

Amid the preemption, at least one X user found a bootleg video of Friday’s episode on YouTube.

Meanwhile, someone has compiled a list of rescheduled airings in a Google Docs spreadsheet, showing that Friday’s episode is airing today, Saturday, April 26, or even tomorrow, Sunday, April 27, in some areas.

With any luck, new episodes of Jeopardy! will soon be available to stream, meaning preemptions like Friday’s won’t be so frustrating to fans. Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Sony Pictures Entertainment was soliciting bids from media and tech companies for next-day streaming rights to new episodes of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

“We want to make sure that these shows are as relevant as they are now — or more — 40 years from now,” Ravi Ahuja, the new chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, told the newspaper. “People are running all over town looking for intellectual property. When I got here it was clear that Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! were the proverbial assets hiding in plain sight. There was full awareness in the country, massive viewership and a passionate fan base. All of that pointed to a big opportunity for more growth.”

Passionate fan base indeed!

