‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rage as NFL Draft Preempts the Show: ‘Abolish the NFL’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'Jeopardy!,' Seth Rollins at the 2025 NFL Draft
Jeopardy!/Youtube, Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jeopardy! getting preempted is no trivial matter! Fans are incensed after missing out on the quiz show’s latest episode on Friday, April 25, as the 2025 NFL Draft’s second and third rounds aired on ABC affiliates at 7/6c that night instead. (Read a recap of Friday’s Jeopardy! game.)

“What? NFL Draft preempts Jeopardy!? WTF?” one X user wrote.

“Noooo, no Jeopardy! ’cause of sportsball!” another said. “You screwed me for the last time, sports! We must abolish the NFL.”

“Outrageous they have the NFL Draft on instead of Jeopardy!” someone else declared. “People actually watch past the first pick?”

Another fan wrote, “No Jeopardy! tonight; worthless NFL Draft instead.”

And someone else said, “I don’t care how much you love football, absolutely nobody needs to watch the NFL Draft! Why would you wait several hours for [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell to read a name?”

One fan wrote, “Jeopardy! being preempted for the NFL Draft is unacceptable.”

Amid the preemption, at least one X user found a bootleg video of Friday’s episode on YouTube.

Meanwhile, someone has compiled a list of rescheduled airings in a Google Docs spreadsheet, showing that Friday’s episode is airing today, Saturday, April 26, or even tomorrow, Sunday, April 27, in some areas.

With any luck, new episodes of Jeopardy! will soon be available to stream, meaning preemptions like Friday’s won’t be so frustrating to fans. Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Sony Pictures Entertainment was soliciting bids from media and tech companies for next-day streaming rights to new episodes of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

'Jeopardy!': Liam Starnes Drama as Game Is Decided by 'Risky' Mistakes
Related

'Jeopardy!': Liam Starnes Drama as Game Is Decided by 'Risky' Mistakes

“We want to make sure that these shows are as relevant as they are now — or more — 40 years from now,” Ravi Ahuja, the new chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, told the newspaper. “People are running all over town looking for intellectual property. When I got here it was clear that Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! were the proverbial assets hiding in plain sight. There was full awareness in the country, massive viewership and a passionate fan base. All of that pointed to a big opportunity for more growth.”

Passionate fan base indeed!

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check Local Listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

NFL Draft




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Roseanne Barr
1
Roseanne Barr Reacts to ‘The Conners’ Emotional Series Finale
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in 'The Equalizer' Season 4 Episode 5
2
Will ‘The Equalizer’ Return for Season 6?
Peter Bergman and Susan Walters in 'The Young and the Restless'
3
How Peter Bergman Contributed to ‘Y&R’s New Abbott Mansion
The Voice Season 27 Coaches
4
Everything We Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 28 so Far
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 19
5
‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Finale Leaves Multiple Characters’ Lives Hanging in Balance