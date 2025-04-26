No one can hear you scream in space may be the tagline of Ridley Scott‘s 1979 hit film Alien, but all bets are off when it comes to FX‘s upcoming spinoff series Alien: Earth from Fargo creator Noah Hawley.

The sci-fi horror series will crash land onto Hulu this summer, and while we await further details about the highly anticipated title, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Alien: Earth‘s premiere date, teasers, cast, story, and much more below. Scroll down for a closer look at the series and stay tuned for additional details as they become available in the weeks ahead.

When will Alien: Earth premiere?

FX’s Alien: Earth will premiere in the summer of 2025 on Hulu, where it will stream for viewers exclusively. No official premiere date for the series has been announced at this time, but stay tuned as we approach the summer months in the weeks ahead.

Does Alien: Earth have a trailer?

No trailer for the series has been released, but there have been a few different promos. The latest teaser reveals the Xenomorph aboard a craft that is headed towards Earth. But the famous alien isn’t the only monster aboard, as the promo teases that five invasive species are incoming. Check it out, below:

What is Alien: Earth about?

When a mysterious vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (played by Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Alien: Earth is set in 2120, a time during which five corporations — Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold — wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.

Who stars in Alien: Earth?

As mentioned above, Chandler leads the series alongside an ensemble that includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El. You can get a closer look at them in this previously released promo.

Who makes Alien: Earth, and where is it filmed?

Created and executive produced by Hawley, the series is also produced by Ridley Scott’s company, Scott Free. The show’s production was mostly based in Thailand.

FX’s Alien: Earth, Series Premiere, Summer 2025, Hulu