‘Impractical Jokers’ First Look: Bobby Moynihan Crashes a Wedding Dress Consultation (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Impractical Jokers

Impractical Jokers returns with all-new episodes beginning Thursday, February 8, and we have your exclusive first look at the latest celebrity guest as Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynihan crashes a wedding dress consultation in an exclusive sneak peek clip.

In the segment above, James “Murr” Murray sits down with a bride-to-be to discuss her hopes for a wedding gown as she plans her nuptials, but the progress is interrupted by the presence of Moynihan’s obnoxious persona he’s taking on for the bit. “Hey, are you almost done?” Moynihan asks from behind a podium as Murr sits with the clients.

Q and Sal from 'Impractical Jokers'

(Credit: truTV)

The use of his scene prop further enhances his tracksuit and medallion ensemble: an apple, which he aggressively munches on and hacks at with a knife. “No, I just started with a client,” Murr responds, hinting that he’s busy. Turning to the future bride, Murr explains that Moynihan’s character is his buddy.

“He’s supposed to be taking me to see the Incubus concert,” Moynihan tells the bride per the direction of other jokers Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, who are behind the scenes watching from monitors. They give further directions over the earpiece that the other “jokers” are wearing as they operate in the scene.

How will things unfold? We can’t imagine this bride’s process is going to become smoother as the minutes tick by, but see for yourself by checking out the clip above. As for what else fans can expect from the episode, stay tuned to see Q, Sal, and Murr coax their trainees to secure donations through unusual ways, and they’ll train their “kids” with the help of fellow shoppers.

Don’t miss the return of Impractical Jokers when the premiere episode airs on truTV.

Impractical Jokers, Premieres Thursday, February 8, 10/9c, truTV

Bobby Moynihan

Brian Quinn

James Murray

Sal Vulcano

