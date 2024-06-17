Impractical Jokers is heading to a new TV home this summer as the fan-favorite hidden camera comedy series shifts from truTV to TBS beginning Thursday, July 11, where Season 11 will make its debut.

In anticipation of the show’s return, we have an exclusive first look at what viewers can expect as Impractical Jokers settles into its new TBS home with the Season 11 teaser, above. As seen in the 30-second preview, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James “Murr” Murray are still getting up to plenty of hilarious shenanigans.

Among the highlights teased are more office-set challenges as well as one set in a Caine’s restaurant, and other businesses. As the trio of lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other continue to take part in these challenges, there are plenty of laughs along the way as they interact with uninformed bystanders.

As the jokers take their antics to new heights, ranging from a pizza shop mishap with Brooke Shields to an unforgettable dance party hosted by NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, there’s no limits to how far they’ll go for comedy. While no celebrities make any cameos in the teaser, there are more than a few stars poised to make appearances in Season 11, as Shields, Fatone, Roy Wood Jr., Richard Kind, Joe DeRosa, AEW‘s John Silver, and more are set to guest on the series.

Regarding the show’s move to TBS, Turner Networks President, Jason Sarlanis said, “TBS has long been the home of comedy, making Impractical Jokers the perfect fit for our Thursday night lineup. The Jokers have taken the challenge of a bigger network and expanded audience to deliver even more outrageous humor than ever before.”

Don’t miss it for yourself, catch a glimpse of what’s to come from the Impractical Jokers on TBS when Season 11 arrives this July, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing most in the comments section, below.

Impractical Jokers, Season 11 Premiere, Thursday, July 11, 10 p.m. ET/PT