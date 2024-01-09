‘S.W.A.T.’: Hondo & Team Head to Mexico in Final Season Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson in 'S.W.A.T.' - Season 7 Premiere
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

S.W.A.T.

The team is on the move when S.W.A.T. returns for its seventh and final season on CBS.

In the S.W.A.T. Season 7 premiere, airing on February 16 — followed by the returns of Fire Country and Blue Bloods — the team is heading to Mexico. “The Promise” sees them escorting a fugitive back to the States, but — as should be no surprise — things go awry and Hondo (Shemar Moore) has to save an old witness tied to the case. The photos, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at the investigation and focus on Hondo.

We almost didn’t get these final 13 episodes. S.W.A.T. was initially canceled in May, only for CBS and Sony to reverse that decision just three days later.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. … S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios said in a joint statement at the time. “We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

We’ll have to wait to see how this all plays out and how S.W.A.T. ends the story of Hondo, but for now, we know we should expect an exciting premiere. Scroll down to check out the photos from “The Promise.”

S.W.A.T., Season 7 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 8/7c, CBS

Shemar Moore as Daniel
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore)

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks in 'S.W.A.T.' - Season 7 Premiere - 'The Promise'
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Commander Robert Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit)

Anna Enger Ritch as Powell — 'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Premiere
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Powell (Anna Enger Ritch)

Armando Duran as Ballcap Boy and Shemar Moore as Daniel
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

How will this guy help Hondo’s investigation?

Angela Alvarado as Captain Olvera and Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks — 'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Premiere
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Captain Olvera (Angela Alvarado) and Hicks

Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson and Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks in 'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Premiere
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

This looks like a tense car ride.

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks and Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson in 'S.W.A.T.' - Season 7 Premiere - 'The Promise'
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

This looks serious.

Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson — 'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Premiere - 'The Promise'
Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Hondo in action!

S.W.A.T. (2017)

Shemar Moore

