Grammys 2024: How to Watch & Stream the Awards Show

The stage is set for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, as seen in the photo above. This year’s Grammys ceremony airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ tonight, Sunday, February 4, meaning your favorite music stars are probably glamming up and gussying up as you read this.

Ahead of tonight’s festivities, see need-to-know details about the 2024 show below.

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys for the fourth time this year.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is returning to host the awards show for the fourth consecutive year. He’s also nominated for Best Comedy Album, telling The Hollywood Reporter last week that fellow nominees Wanda Sykes, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle are his heroes. “I think to myself how crazy it is to even be in the same category as these people,” he added. “I’m really happy and grateful to just be in that company.”

SZA is the most-nominated artist, and she and Taylor Swift could make Grammys history.

The Recording Academy announced the 2024 Grammy nominations last November, and SZA came out on top with nine nods. If her SOS wins Album of the Year, she’ll be the first Black woman to claim that category in the 21st century. (The last Black woman to do so was Lauryn Hill, who took the prize in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.)

If the Academy goes with Taylor Swift’s Midnights, though, then Swift will become the first person in history to win the category four times.

Performers include Joni Mitchell, who’s singing at the awards show for the first time.

Not only is Joni Mitchell nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2024 ceremony, but she’s also making her Grammys performance debut at the age of 80. Other performers lined up for the big show include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2.

The show is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to access the 2024 Grammys through a live feed from their local CBS affiliate on the app. Paramount+ Essential subscribers, meanwhile, won’t be able to watch the Grammys live on the app but will be able to access the show on demand in the U.S. the following day.

2024 Grammys, Sunday, February 4, 2024, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime