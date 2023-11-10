SZA Leads 2024 Grammy Nominations: See Full List of Nominees

The 2024 Grammy nominations announcement started at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, November 10. A star-studded list of musicians, including Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, “Weird Al” Yankovic, St. Vincent, and Jeff Tweedy, were recruited to help announce the 2024 nominees.

Eligible for music’s highest honors this year were artists like Taylor Swift, SZA, Drake, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, and more. The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. The 66th annual ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8/7c.

SZA leads the nominations with nine, with Phoebe Bridgers in second with seven (six of which are for her band Boygenius with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — the trio will be the Saturday Night Live musical guest on Saturday, November 11 with host Timothée Chalamet). Overall, women dominate the major categories. Here, see the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius, “The Record”

Janelle Monáe, “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste, “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

SZA, “SOS”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste, “Worship”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste, “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemisty”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

Ed Sheeran, “–” (Subtract)

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat,”Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish, “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste, “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile, “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice, “Karma”

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING



David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta, “One in a Million”

Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

Troye Sivan, “Rush”

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage, “Her Loss”

Killer Mike, “Michael”

Metro Boomin, “Heroes & Villains”

Nas, “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott, “Utopia”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought, “Love Letter”

Coi Leray, “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, “Scientists & Engineers”

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage, “Sittin’ on Top of the World”

Doja Cat, “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole, “All My Life”

SZA, “Low”

Doja Cat, “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua, “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, “Scientists & Engineers”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface, “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones, “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King, “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker, “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét, “Jaguar II”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown, “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley, “Back to Love”

Coco Jones, “ICU”

Victoria Monét, “How Does It Make You Feel”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Babyface ft. Coco Jones, “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon, “Lucky”

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét, “Hollywood”

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol, “Good Morning”

SZA, “Love Language”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne, “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers, “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan, “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark, “Buried”

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Dolly Parton, “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters, “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet, “Starcatcher”

Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age, “In Times New Roman…”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys, “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas, “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Metallica, “Lux Æterna”

BEST ROCK SONG

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age, “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones, “Angry”

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Disturbed, “Bad Man”

Ghost, “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Slipknot, “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox, “Jaded”

BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily, “Love in Exile”

Cory Henry, “Live at the Piano”

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue, “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree”

Louis Cole, “Quality Over Opinion”

Meshell Ndegeocello, “The Omnichord Real Book”

BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE

Jon Batiste, “Movement 18’ (Heroes)”

Lakecia Benjamin, “Basquiat”

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté, “Vulnerable (Live)”

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding, “But Not For Me”

Samara Joy, “Tight”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE



Alvvays, “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys, “Body Paint”

boygenius, “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM



Arctic Monkeys, “The Car”

boygenius, “The Record”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Gorillaz, “Cracker Island”

PJ Harvey, “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM



Pablo Alborán, “La Cuarta Hoja”

AleMor, “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”

Paula Arenas, “A Ciegas”

Pedro Capó, “La Neta”

Maluma, “Don Juan”

Gaby Moreno, “X Mí (Vol. 1)”

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM



Rauw Alejandro, “Saturno”

Karol G, “Mañana Será Bonito”

Tainy, “Data”

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE



Asake and Olamide, “Amapiano”

Burna Boy, “City Boys”

Davido Featuring Musa Keys, “Unavailable”

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Tyla, “Water”

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)



“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA



“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Aphex Twin, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake, “Loading”

Disclosure, “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy & Fred again.., “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan, “Rumble”

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

James Blake, “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

The Chemical Brothers, “For That Beautiful Feeling”

Fred again.., “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)”

Kx5, “Kx5”

Skrillex, “Quest for Fire”