2024 Grammys: Joni Mitchell to Perform at the Awards Show for the First Time

Someone call a “Big Yellow Taxi” for Joni Mitchell: The folk singer is set to make her Grammys performance debut at this year’s edition of the awards show on Sunday, February 4.

CBS announced Mitchell’s involvement on Sunday, with one week to go until the music industry’s biggest night.

And next Sunday could be an even bigger celebration for Mitchell: The 80-year-old is nominated in the Best Folk Album category for her album Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live].

Mitchell, whose hits also include “A Case of You” and “Woodstock,” already has 18 Grammy nominations and 9 wins to her name. She previously won Best Folk Performance for Clouds, Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists for “Down to You,” Best Pop Album and Best Recording Package for Turbulent Indigo, Best Traditional Vocal Pop Album for Both Sides, Now, Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “One Week Last Summer,” Best Album Notes for Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting To Be Danced, and Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

She also received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 and earned commendations as “one of the most important female recording artists of the rock era” and “a powerful influence on all artists who embrace diversity, imagination and integrity,” as CBS notes.

Joining Mitchell as 2024 Grammys performers are Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2.

SZA leads the field of 2024 Grammys nominees with nine nods, followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea with seven. Six of Bridgers’ nominations are for her work with the band Boygenius, and other six-time nominees this year are Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

Trevor Noah will host the awards show, which will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed simultaneously on Paramount+ with Showtime.

2024 Grammys, Sunday, February 4, 2024, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime