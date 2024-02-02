Catherine O’Hara to Join ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Isaac Rouse
Comments

Is Moria Rose headed toward an undead apocalypse?

That’s what Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara says is happening as the Emmy winner confirms she’s officially joining the cast of The Last of Us Season 2.

During the latest installment of Watch What Happens Live, O’Hara showed up alongside Argylle co-star Bryan Cranston and let the news slip during an after-show segment where she was questioned about the ongoing speculation.

“How do you know these things?” O’Hara replied before confirming, “Yeah,” she’s in talks. She also clued host Andy Cohen that her “son’s a set dresser on the show.”

Later, after news broke, HBO confirmed O’Hara’s involvement.

Check out the moment in the video above.

The versatile actress, whose roles include Best in Show and A Mighty Wind, was previously rumored to be being considered for a newly introduced character in the HBO series rather than an established character from the video games. Reporter Daniel Richtman was the first to disclose O’Hara’s potential involvement in the show.

'The Last of Us': Every Season 2 Cast Member Revealed So Far
Related

'The Last of Us': Every Season 2 Cast Member Revealed So Far

O’Hara will join Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino for the second season. While Pascal and Ramsey are set to reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie from the first season, Dever will take on the character of Abby, a pivotal figure from the video games. Merced will portray Dina, a love interest for Ellie, and Mazino will step into the role of Jesse, one of Ellie’s close friends and Dina’s former boyfriend.

This marks a significant shift for O’Hara, representing her most notable dramatic role to date. Previously on HBO, she played Carol Ward in Six Feet Under during seasons 3 and 5.

Filming for The Last of Us Season 2 is set to commence in Canada this month, with a scheduled premiere on HBO in 2025.

The Last of Us - HBO

The Last of Us where to stream

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Bravo

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where to stream

The Last of Us

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Catherine O'Hara

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
TV Insider's hottest TV couples
1
Who’s the Hottest TV Couple of All Time? Cast Your Vote! (POLL)
Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 key art
2
Tom Selleck Stands Alone in ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season First Look
Avery Pohl on General Hospital
3
‘General Hospital’: Avery Pohl Speaks Out After Shocking Exit From Soap
Suits - Season 9 - Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht
4
‘Suits’ Spinoff Finally Has a Name — And It Begins Production Soon!
Wendy Williams in doc trailer
5
Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Lifetime Documentary Trailer: ‘I Have No Money, I Have No Friends’