Catherine O’Hara to Join ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Is Moria Rose headed toward an undead apocalypse?

That’s what Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara says is happening as the Emmy winner confirms she’s officially joining the cast of The Last of Us Season 2.

During the latest installment of Watch What Happens Live, O’Hara showed up alongside Argylle co-star Bryan Cranston and let the news slip during an after-show segment where she was questioned about the ongoing speculation.

“How do you know these things?” O’Hara replied before confirming, “Yeah,” she’s in talks. She also clued host Andy Cohen that her “son’s a set dresser on the show.”

Later, after news broke, HBO confirmed O’Hara’s involvement.

Check out the moment in the video above.

The versatile actress, whose roles include Best in Show and A Mighty Wind, was previously rumored to be being considered for a newly introduced character in the HBO series rather than an established character from the video games. Reporter Daniel Richtman was the first to disclose O’Hara’s potential involvement in the show.

O’Hara will join Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino for the second season. While Pascal and Ramsey are set to reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie from the first season, Dever will take on the character of Abby, a pivotal figure from the video games. Merced will portray Dina, a love interest for Ellie, and Mazino will step into the role of Jesse, one of Ellie’s close friends and Dina’s former boyfriend.

This marks a significant shift for O’Hara, representing her most notable dramatic role to date. Previously on HBO, she played Carol Ward in Six Feet Under during seasons 3 and 5.

Filming for The Last of Us Season 2 is set to commence in Canada this month, with a scheduled premiere on HBO in 2025.