‘The Last of Us’: Every Season 2 Cast Member Revealed So Far

The Last of Us Season 2 cast is taking shape at HBO, as new stars join the popular HBO series based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation.

The Emmy-nominated hit starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey featured a strong cast of supporting characters in Season 1 and seems to be following suit with exciting additions. But as new cast members are announced, it might be hard to keep up with who is playing who in this post-apocalyptic world.

Set 20 years after the fall of modern civilization, The Last of Us follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, who is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What began as a small job turned into a brutal and heartbreaking journey that viewers saw unfold across nine hour-long episodes. The show, written and executive-produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman, will continue its story alongside several fresh characters, many of whom have already been announced.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the cast members for Season 2 of The Last of Us revealed so far. Stay tuned for more announcements as additional casting is revealed, and let us know what you think about the growing ensemble in the comments section.

