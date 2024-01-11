‘The Last of Us’: Every Season 2 Cast Member Revealed So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino join 'The Last of Us' Season 2
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Last of Us Season 2 cast is taking shape at HBO, as new stars join the popular HBO series based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation.

The Emmy-nominated hit starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey featured a strong cast of supporting characters in Season 1 and seems to be following suit with exciting additions. But as new cast members are announced, it might be hard to keep up with who is playing who in this post-apocalyptic world.

Set 20 years after the fall of modern civilization, The Last of Us follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, who is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What began as a small job turned into a brutal and heartbreaking journey that viewers saw unfold across nine hour-long episodes. The show, written and executive-produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman, will continue its story alongside several fresh characters, many of whom have already been announced.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the cast members for Season 2 of The Last of Us revealed so far. Stay tuned for more announcements as additional casting is revealed, and let us know what you think about the growing ensemble in the comments section.

The Last of Us, Season 2, Expected 2025, HBO

Pedro Pascal as Joel in 'The Last of Us' Season 1
HBO

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Pedro Pascal will return as Joel, the show’s leading man who was charged with safely transporting Ellie across the country for the sake of finding a possible cure.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in 'The Last of Us' Season 1
HBO

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Bella Ramsey will reprise their role as Ellie, the girl who holds the potential key to salvation in her blood which is seemingly immune to the infectious fungi that has ravaged the world.

Kaitlyn Dever for 'The Last of Us'
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby, a knowledgeable soldier with a black-and-white view of the world who seeks revenge for her loved ones.  With the announcement of her casting, Mazin and Druckmann shared a statement reading, “Our casting process for Season 2 has been identical to Season 1: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material… Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella, and the rest of our family.”

Young Mazino
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Young Mazino as Jesse

Young Mazino will play Jesse, a young man who puts his community first and the needs of others above his own, coming at a terrible cost sometimes. Timed to the announcement Mazin and Druckmann shared in a statement published by Variety, “Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him… We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

Isabela Merced cast in 'The Last of Us'
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Isabela Merced as Dina

Isabela Merced will play Dina, Ellie’s new romantic interest and ex to Mazino’s Jesse. Described as a free-wheeling spirit, Dina’s commitment to Ellie will be tested by the brutal post-apocalyptic world they’re living in. Upon news of her casting, Mazin and Druckmann shared in a statement with Deadline, “Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable… You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

 

