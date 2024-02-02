Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Lifetime Documentary Trailer: ‘I Have No Money, I Have No Friends’

Fans have been wondering what happened to Wendy Williams after she disappeared from the limelight for over a year as she dealt with various health struggles.

Well, the iconic talk show host is now back in an upcoming two-part documentary for Lifetime, titled Where Is Wendy Williams? A first-look trailer (watch below) for the doc was released (then deleted) on Thursday night (February 2), which shows an emotional Williams breaking into tears.

The clip focuses on Williams’ health battles and her family’s concerns. It also highlights her issues with guardianship, the legal system in which a court appoints a person or entity to make personal and/or property decisions for an individual whom it finds cannot make decisions for themselves.

There are scenes of Williams’ son and sister wondering why they’re not good enough to take care of Williams themselves. They also question the guardianship program and worry that Williams is being exploited.

“I have no money… I have no friends,” Williams says at various points in the trailer.

However, it’s clear that Williams does have loved ones and supporters who are looking out for her. Her son, in particular, shows his concern over her health issues, including her weight loss and depleting cognitive awareness.

“She’s done a really good job at making it seem like everything’s okay, but in reality, there’s something wrong going on,” her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., says at one point in the teaser.

There’s also a moment where her son finds a near-empty spirit bottle, suggesting Williams continues to struggle with alcohol.

Williams hosted the nationally syndicated television talk show The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2021, but in recent years took numerous hiatuses as she battled health issues, including addiction and Graves’ disease.

Sherri Shepherd eventually took over Williams’ talk show slot permanently in 2022. Ultimately, The Wendy Williams Show was canceled, with Sherri taking over in its place.

Despite her ongoing health battles, Williams still shows a desire to get back to work in the documentary trailer. But her family doesn’t think that is a good idea.

“I feel as though she’s worked enough,” her son says.

According to the teaser, the two-part doc is set to air on Lifetime on February 24 and 25.