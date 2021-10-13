Wendy Williams Battling ‘Serious’ Health Issues: Show Will Return Without Her

Following a series of delays due to Wendy Williams‘ ongoing health issues, The Wendy Williams Show will finally return next week — without Wendy.

The 14th season of the syndicated talk show will premiere on Monday, October 18, with a lineup of guest hosts set to fill in for Williams while she recovers. The show’s official Instagram account confirmed the news October 12, stating that the “exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels” will be announced shortly.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the statement read. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Williams revealed in 2018 that she suffers from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism (or overactive thyroid). In late 2018, the long-time host took a two-month hiatus from the show due to ongoing complications with the disease. She then took time off for the same reason in May 2020.

The talk show was originally scheduled to return on September 20; however, it was revealed that Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in mid-September. The premiere date was then pushed back to October 4 before being postponed again to October 18.

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years,” the Instagram statement continued. “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

“We love you Wendy ! Praying for you and sending love,” commented The Challenge Aftermath host Devyn Simone. The Morning Beat host AJ Gibson also sent his well wishes, writing, “This is how you stand by your talent! Sending all the healing vibes to Wendy & love to my Wendy family!”

“Love you Wendy! Get better and Take as much time as you need!” said Good Morning America contributor Milly Almodovar. Meanwhile, journalist Sharon Carpenter added, “Sending love and hugs Wendy. We miss you and look forward to having you back when you’re ready.”

