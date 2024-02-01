Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

Blue Bloods‘ February 16 premiere marks the beginning of the end of the beloved cop drama. And in the TV Insider exclusive Blue Bloods key art below, Tom Selleck stands alone as Frank Reagan.

The poster for the CBS procedural’s final season focuses on its star, who looks concerned and pensive in the image, which also features a faded New York City skyline. This could reflect the police commissioner’s inner turmoil to be seen at the beginning of Blue Bloods‘ final season, which will force him to grapple with a tough decision.

Frank will have to pick a side on Mayor Chase’s (Dylan Walsh) new policy decision about migrants’ right to shelter in New York. Will Frank publicly support the mayor, or will he go his own way? Perhaps the concern on his face is due to his son, Sgt. Jamie Reagan’s (Will Estes), who’s involved in a dangerous undercover mission in a human trafficking ring.

“He realizes he’s meddling where he shouldn’t. Frank always wrestles responsibility as a commissioner with his responsibility as a parent,” Selleck previously told TV Insider of this plot.

Selleck may not be acting all that much in this photo; he made it clear to TV Insider that he’s not ready for Blue Bloods to end.

“I’m not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work,” he admitted. “Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I’m older, but so what? I want work as long as they’ll have me.”

Selleck also said that Frank’s not ready to retire his badge just yet. The commissioner “picks fights because he’d like somebody to take the weight of this responsibility [off] his hands and fire him,” Selleck shared. “But he has a hyperactive sense of responsibility and he’s stuck with it.”

Frank’s commitment to his work and family is something that fans have long loved about this series. One thing’s for sure: This show intends to deliver an ending fans’ deserve.

Blue Bloods‘ final season will be split into two parts. The first premieres on February 16, and the second will come out in Fall 2024.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Premieres Friday, February 16, 10/9c, CBS