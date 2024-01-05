‘Blue Bloods’: See Jamie Go Undercover With Guest Star Aaron Abrams in Season 14 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Aaron Abrams as Hader and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
Peter Kramer/CBS

Blue Bloods

 More

Will Estes‘ Jamie Reagan goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring in the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere, and new photos from the episode show the tension Jamie faces when working with Hader (played by guest star Aaron Abrams) while on this secret job.

As fans of the series well know, Blue Bloods Season 14 will be its last. The season will be divided into two parts, the first of which premieres February 16. The final episodes will debut on CBS as part of the network’s Fall 2024 lineup.

The Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere is a two-parter kicking off on Friday, February 16 at 10/9c on CBS. Outside of Jamie’s undercover mission, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner, in Part One. Also, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson.

The episode will also feature Bridget Moynahan‘s Erin Reagan Boyle. Based on the photos below, it seems Danny will need his sister’s help on something, be it his investigation or some kind of family matter, and Erin doesn’t seem too eager about this prospect.

How Will 'Blue Bloods' End? The Final Scene Is Obvious
Related

How Will 'Blue Bloods' End? The Final Scene Is Obvious

As for the premiere’s guest star, Abrams, the actor stars in Canadian comedy Children Ruin Everything and has previously starred in crime procedurals such as Hannibal and Blindspot. He most recently guest-starred in Quantum Leap, and before that in NCIS: Hawai’iGrey’s AnatomyMasters of SexMurder in the First, CSI: CyberNCISRookie Blue, and more. How Jamie will get tangled up with his character, who seems to be an integral part of the dangerous trafficking ring, will be the premiere’s mystery to unfold.

Blue Bloods first premiered in 2010 and is now Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama on television. It centers a family of New York City police officers, with Selleck’s Frank Reagan as the patriarch.

Dive into the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere photos in the gallery below.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 10/9c, CBS

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
Peter Kramer/CBS

Frank Regan has a choice to make.

Aaron Abrams as Hader and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
Peter Kramer/CBS

Jamie goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring, which somehow involves Abrams’ character, Hader.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
Peter Kramer/CBS

Erin doesn’t look too thrilled about this encounter with brother Danny.

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
Peter Kramer/CBS

Erin accepted the coffee offering, but what are they discussing?

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
Peter Kramer/CBS

The Reagan siblings head off.

Dylan Walsh as Mayor Chase and Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
Peter Kramer/CBS

Will Mayor Chase win Frank’s support on his new policy?

Blue Bloods

Aaron Abrams

Bridget Moynahan

Donnie Wahlberg

Dylan Walsh

Tom Selleck

Will Estes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Harry Johnson, actor
1
Harry Johnson Dies: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actor Was 81
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Christian Oliver attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's
2
Christian Oliver Dies: ‘Sense8’ Actor & His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Caribbean Plane Crash
Glynis Johns
3
‘Mary Poppins’ Star Glynis Johns Dies at 100
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order'
4
‘Law & Order’: What to Expect From the Franchise in 2024
Tristan D. Lalla, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' - Season 3, 'The Owl'
5
‘Ghosts’ Season 3 Premiere Storyline Hints at Missing Ghost