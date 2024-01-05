‘Blue Bloods’: See Jamie Go Undercover With Guest Star Aaron Abrams in Season 14 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Will Estes‘ Jamie Reagan goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring in the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere, and new photos from the episode show the tension Jamie faces when working with Hader (played by guest star Aaron Abrams) while on this secret job.

As fans of the series well know, Blue Bloods Season 14 will be its last. The season will be divided into two parts, the first of which premieres February 16. The final episodes will debut on CBS as part of the network’s Fall 2024 lineup.

The Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere is a two-parter kicking off on Friday, February 16 at 10/9c on CBS. Outside of Jamie’s undercover mission, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner, in Part One. Also, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson.

The episode will also feature Bridget Moynahan‘s Erin Reagan Boyle. Based on the photos below, it seems Danny will need his sister’s help on something, be it his investigation or some kind of family matter, and Erin doesn’t seem too eager about this prospect.

As for the premiere’s guest star, Abrams, the actor stars in Canadian comedy Children Ruin Everything and has previously starred in crime procedurals such as Hannibal and Blindspot. He most recently guest-starred in Quantum Leap, and before that in NCIS: Hawai’i, Grey’s Anatomy, Masters of Sex, Murder in the First, CSI: Cyber, NCIS, Rookie Blue, and more. How Jamie will get tangled up with his character, who seems to be an integral part of the dangerous trafficking ring, will be the premiere’s mystery to unfold.

Blue Bloods first premiered in 2010 and is now Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama on television. It centers a family of New York City police officers, with Selleck’s Frank Reagan as the patriarch.

Dive into the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere photos in the gallery below.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 10/9c, CBS