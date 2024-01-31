Parenting is the theme of The Good Doctor Season 7 trailer. The trailer for The Good Doctor‘s final season (above) begins with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) timing himself as he changes baby Steve’s diaper with Lea (Paige Spara) during his final days of parental leave. Weeks have passed, and Shaun and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) still aren’t talking.

“Are you really going to ignore Shaun and Steve and me forever?” Lea asks Aaron in their apartment building elevator. As Aaron replies, “I’m not ignoring you, and he’s beautiful.”

Parenting takes a scarier turn at Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Alex Park’s (Will Yun Lee) home. Their adopted daughter, Eden, is showing signs of heart failure and needs surgery to save her life. Shaun takes this on as his first case since returning to the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

“I’m not sure this is the case where you want to start as a new dad,” Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) warns. The trailer then cuts to the surgery, where things aren’t going well.

“It’s been almost two and a half hours,” one staffer is heard saying as the monitors beep quickly.

“Dr. Murphy, you need to abort this procedure,” Dr. Lim says as panic washes over Shaun. The final season of The Good Doctor is certainly getting off to a dramatic start.

The Good Doctor Season 7 premieres Tuesday, February 20 at 10/9c on ABC. Also seen in the trailer is Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, now a series regular for Season 7. The two new characters added to the roster, Charlene “Charlie” Lukaitis (Kayla Cromer) and Dominick “Dom” Hubank (Wavyy Jonez), are not seen in the clips, but they’ll make their debuts in Season 7 Episode 2, directed by Highmore.

“The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye,” co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and executive producer Erin Gunn previously said in a statement announcing The Good Doctor‘s impending end. “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.”