‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Trailer: Rick & Michonne Face Stark New Reality

AMC Networks has revealed the key art and the final trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Returning stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise their roles as the beloved characters Rick Grimes and Michonne in this highly anticipated addition to The Walking Dead universe.

The Ones Who Live unfolds as an epic love story, portraying two characters transformed by a world in upheaval. Separated by distance, an unstoppable force, and the echoes of their past selves, Rick and Michonne navigate a new reality shaped by a war against the undead and, ultimately, a conflict with the living. In this case, a new military force claiming to be “the strongest in the world” with a mission that’ll change the shape of humanity.

In the footage above, we can see Rick rejecting a place within this new military, the same one that carried him off into the unknown in the original series. Meanwhile, we see Michonne traveling through a horde of undead and saving people from what appears to be a gas bomb.

Check out the trailer above to see how it all unfolds.

Can Rick and Michonne rediscover each other and reclaim their identities in this unprecedented setting? Are they adversaries, soulmates, casualties, or conquerors? The series is set to explore once again whether they are genuinely alive without one another or if they, too, have become the Walking Dead.

The ensemble cast includes Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Andrew Bachelor, and more.

The newest Walking Dead spinoff is executive-produced by showrunners Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath, and Greg Nicotero.

Check out the new key art below.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 25, 2024, AMC and AMC+