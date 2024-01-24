‘Saturday Night Live’: Ayo Edebiri to Host With Jennifer Lopez as the Musical Guest

Given The Bear‘s success and recent wins at awards shows, this was inevitable: Ayo Edebiri will be hosting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Emmy, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Award-winning actress will be hosting the February 3 episode, her first time doing so on the late-night sketch comedy series, which airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

Joining Edebiri as the musical guest for that episode is Jennifer Lopez. It will be her fourth appearance on the show; she’s hosted three times previously (in 2001, 2010, and 2019). Her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now, and her narrative-driven, cinematic original on Amazon, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, will be released on Friday, February 16.

This will be the third new episode of Saturday Night Live in a row to kick off its 2024 shows. Jacob Elordi hosted the January 20 episode, with Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. And on January 27, Dakota Johnson will host (Madame Web hits theaters on February 14), with Justin Timberlake returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time in almost a decade to serve as the musical guest. It will be his first time on the show since he appeared in the 40th anniversary special in 2015. (His return also comes just before the show reaches its milestone 50th season next season.)

Season 49 premiered on October 14. So far, its hosts and musical guests have also included: Pete Davidson and Ice Spice; Bad Bunny pulling double duty; Nate Bargatze and the Foo Fighters; Timothée Chalamet and boygenius; Jason Momoa and Tate McRae; Emma Stone and Noah Kahan; Adam Driver and Olivia Rodrigo; and Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10c, NBC (and streaming on Peacock)