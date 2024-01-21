‘SNL’: Rachel McAdams Makes Surprise Cameo for Reneé Rapp Performance With Megan Thee Stallion (VIDEO)

One Regina George passed the baton to another on the January 20 episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Rachel McAdams, who played the queen-bee character in the 2004 movie Mean Girls, made a surprise appearance midway through Saturday night’s SNL to introduce a performance by singer Reneé Rapp, who took on the role of Regina for the new Mean Girls movie musical.

And midway through Rapp’s performance of her Mean Girls song “Not My Fault,” an oversized cake prop on stage rotated to reveal Megan Thee Stallion, Rapp’s collaborator on the track. “It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors / I been told y’all, I’m the Black Regina George,” Megan rapped during her verses of the track.

Even better, all three Reginas recreated the Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man meme on SNL’s Studio 8H set.

renee rapp, megan thee stallion and rachel mcadams doing the spider man meme but regina george style ✨ pic.twitter.com/WsrKDAQQkg — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 21, 2024

McAdams also stuck around for SNL’s “Acting Class” on Saturday, playing Natalie, an aspiring actor vexed by her uncanny resemblance to Hollywood star Rachel McAdams.

“I keep hearing that, which is kind of annoying because I’m just not really a fan,” Natalie said. “I think there’s room in Hollywood for Rachel McAdams and Natalie Partman.”

And when (fictional) movie star Travis Von Shaw — played by Jacob Elordi, Saturday’s SNL host — stopped by to dispense advice to the students, even he mistook Natalie for the Spotlight star.

“No, I’m not Rachel McAdams, I’m Natalie Partman,” Natalie clarified. “To make money, I started an OnlyFans, and I was sued by Rachel McAdams, who accused me of being a deepfake her.”

McAdams’ intersection with Rapp on SNL is all the more special because the Oscar-nominated actor hasn’t been as present for Mean Girls’ recent nostalgia trips. She didn’t participate in her former costars’ Walmart-commercial reunion last year, for example. “I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial, if I’m being totally honest,” she later told Variety. “Also, I didn’t know that everyone was doing it.”

Plus, McAdams doesn’t have a cameo in the movie-musical version of Mean Girls like several of her former collaborators. “Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she explained to Variety. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic, and I cannot wait to see it.”

