Sterling K. Brown Teases Reunion With Dan Fogelman & Offers ‘This Is Us’ Project Update

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has a lot of reasons to celebrate at the moment, particularly his Oscar nomination for his role in American Fiction, but the actor is also looking ahead to the future according to a recent social media video to fans.

In a recent Instagram live story that Brown posted to his page, the actor opened up about some new projects that are on the horizon. Namely, his forthcoming TV series with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown)

In April 2023 the untitled show for Hulu was given a series order, with details mostly under wraps. At the time of the order, it was teased that the show would be a thriller in which Brown would play the head of security for a former president.

While little else is available in terms of details, Brown hinted at some quickly-approaching work, saying on Instagram that he’s got “Exciting things coming up, [a] new TV show with Dan Fogelman. We’ll start shooting in about a month. It’s gonna be a good time,” he mused.

As Brown’s live story continued to play out, he responded to fan questions, including queries about That Was Us, an Instagram page he seemingly launched with This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan.

While we theorize it could be a podcast, Brown was mum but promises there’s news coming on the collaboration, confirming he is working on something with Moore and Sullivan.

“Oh, you wanna know about the That Was Us page,” he acknowledged with a laugh. “More to come, more to come… I can’t say too much,” he added.

“There’s a plan. There’s a plan on the That Was Us page. But I can’t discuss it without talking to my partners first,” he said with a wink.

Whatever it turns out to be, there’s certainly a lot of This Is Us-related fun ahead for Brown between these two collaborations. Stay tuned for updates on these projects, and don’t miss Brown as he contends for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards.