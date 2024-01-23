Oscars 2024: The Biggest Snubs & Surprises

Meaghan Darwish
4 Comments
Charles Melton, Margot Robbie, and Sterling K. Brown are among the 2024 Oscars snubs and surprises
Francois Duhamel /© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection; ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection; Claire Folger / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Oscars

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars have been unveiled and, as with any year, there are plenty of snubs and surprises to delve into.

While the past year in film has made way for event viewing such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, otherwise known as “Barbenheimer,” as well as major moments for beloved TV stars such as This Is Us‘s Sterling K. Brown and Superstore‘s America Ferrera, it’s impossible to recognize all of the impressive accomplishments.

But there are some blatant snubs among this year’s nominations, which exclude nominations for stars from Past Lives, May December, Ferrari, and Priscilla, to name a few. Below, we’re rounding up all of the major snubs and surprising nominations from the 2024 awards. Scroll down to see them, and let us know what nominations you’re most excited for and which snubs you’re most upset about in the comments section, below.

2024 Oscars, Sunday, March 10, ABC

Greta Lee for 'Past Lives'
A24 / Everett Collection

SNUB: Greta Lee for Past Lives

Past Lives got nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film, but star Greta Lee, who features in Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show, was completely snubbed for acting.

America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'
Everett Collection

SURPRISE: America Ferrera & No Margot Robbie

America Ferrera made a sweetly surprising breakthrough in the Best Supporting Actress category, where she was nominated alongside Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Jodie Foster. Sadly for her onscreen counterpart, Margot Robbie, playing “Stereotypical” Barbie wasn’t enough to break her into the Best Actress category.

Charles Melton in 'May December'
Francois Duhamel / Netflix / Everett Collection

SNUB: Charles Melton for May December

Charles Melton, known for The CW‘s Riverdale, was shut out of the Best Supporting Actor category despite early buzz for his role in May December, which only received one nomination, for Best Original Screenplay.

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, and Greta Gerwig behind the scenes of 'Barbie'
Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bos. / Everett Collection

SNUB: Greta Gerwig

Despite her film Barbie being nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay (among other categories), Greta Gerwig was shut out of the Best Directing category, which feels like a snub if we ever saw one.

Sterling K. Brown in 'American Fiction'
Claire Folger / MGM / Everett Collection

SURPRISE: Sterling K. Brown

The actor who stole hearts as Randall Pearson on This Is Us has hit the big leagues with his first Oscar nomination. While we’re unsurprised that his stellar performance in American Fiction is worthy of recognition, it’s still nice to see it acknowledged in this way.

Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley in 'Priscilla'
Philippe Le Sourd / A24 / Everett Collection

SNUB: Priscilla

Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla didn’t earn a single nomination for its production, despite strong performances from stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. The film’s lack of recognition is definitely a disappointment.

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in 'Ferrari'
Lorenzo Sisti / Neon / Everett Collection

SNUB: Ferrari

Michael Mann‘s Netflix film starring Adam Driver didn’t break through in any categories despite early buzz and a strong initial reception.

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in 'Nyad'
Kimberley French/Netflix

SURPRISE: NYAD

While the film NYAD has earned buzz, it was a little surprising to see both stars, Jodie Foster and Annette Bening, earn nominations as the film would be considered a late contender.

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'
A24 / Everett Collection

SNUB: Zac Efron for The Iron Claw

A24’s film The Iron Claw, about the Von Erich brothers may have been left out of the nominations, but it feels especially egregious to shut out Zac Efron‘s moving performance as Kevin Von Erich.

