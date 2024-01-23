Oscars 2024: The Biggest Snubs & Surprises

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars have been unveiled and, as with any year, there are plenty of snubs and surprises to delve into.

While the past year in film has made way for event viewing such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, otherwise known as “Barbenheimer,” as well as major moments for beloved TV stars such as This Is Us‘s Sterling K. Brown and Superstore‘s America Ferrera, it’s impossible to recognize all of the impressive accomplishments.

But there are some blatant snubs among this year’s nominations, which exclude nominations for stars from Past Lives, May December, Ferrari, and Priscilla, to name a few. Below, we’re rounding up all of the major snubs and surprising nominations from the 2024 awards. Scroll down to see them, and let us know what nominations you’re most excited for and which snubs you’re most upset about in the comments section, below.

