‘This Is Us’ Reunion! Sterling K. Brown to Star in Dan Fogelman Hulu Drama Series

This Is Us just ended in 2022, but Sterling K. Brown and series creator Dan Fogelman are already planning their next project together.

The Emmy-winning actor will star in Fogelman’s new drama, to which Hulu has just given a series order, per Variety. While the title and a detailed plot description have not yet been shared, the series will reportedly be a thriller in which Brown will play the head of security for a former president.

Fogelman will write and executive produce the series for Rhode Island Ave. Productions, along with the banner’s head, Jess Rosenthal. Brown will also executive produce in addition to starring, with John Hoberg also set to executive produce. The series is part of Fogelman’s overall deal with 20th Century Studios. Fogelman and Hoberg previously joined forces on ABC‘s Galavant and The Neighbors.

Brown will soon star in, and executive produces the upcoming Hulu series Washington Black, a miniseries based on Esi Edugyan’s best-selling book in which an 11-year-old boy flees a Barbados sugar plantation in the 19th century and travels the world. A release date for the limited series has not yet been announced, but additional stars include Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, Ernest Kingsley Jr., Eddie Karanja, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

This new thriller marks Fogelman’s second project at Hulu under his overall deal. He currently executive produces Only Murders In the Building. Hulu and 20th Television are both owned by Disney.

This Is Us earned a total of 40 Emmy nominations during its six-season run on NBC. Brown received five consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance as Randall Pearson in the beloved family drama, winning in 2017. The show was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Drama Series four times. Brown also won Emmys for his performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and for narrating Lincoln: Divided We Stand.