‘Super Bowl’: Reba McEntire, Post Malone & Andra Day Announced as Pre-Game Performers

The NFL has confirmed that Andra Day, Reba McEntire, and Post Malone will perform during the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game in Las Vegas, which is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024, live on CBS.

Queen of Country Music and current The Voice coach McEntire will sing the national anthem, multi-platinum-selling rapper/singer Post Malone will perform “America The Beautiful,” and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/actor Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Emmy Award-winning musical director/producer Adam Blackstone is on board to produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The NFL also confirmed that both the pre-game entertainment and the Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Duran (Coda) will perform the national anthem in ASL, while actress/model Anjel Piñero will sign “America the Beautiful,” and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

As previously announced, multi-time Grammy winner Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter serving as directors.

Sanchez will also perform the ASL rendition of the Halftime Show, produced in partnership with Alexis Kashar of Love Sign and Howard Rosenblum of the NAD.

Usher’s performance promises to feature some of his biggest hits, including “Yeah!,” which was featured in the recently released teaser trailer (watch below). The performance comes ahead of the R&B singer’s ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” set for release on February 9.

Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was headlined by Rihanna and smashed all sorts of viewing records when the pop superstar revealed her second pregnancy on stage.