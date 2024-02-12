Travis Kelce & Andy Reid Respond to Viral Super Bowl Sideline Outburst (VIDEO)

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce at Super Bowl
Travis Kelce had his fairytale ending on Sunday night (February 11), celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win with a kiss with superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. However, a not-so-fairytale moment from earlier in the night stole some of the spotlight.

As the Chiefs trailed against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half, a hot-headed Kelce got into a yelling match with Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

In the clip, which was caught on camera and quickly went viral, the tight end pushes Reid and knocks him off balance. He’s also seen screaming at Reid, but the microphones didn’t pick up what he said.

The incident occurred in the second quarter after Reid removed Kelce from a play ending with Isiah Pacheco fumbling the ball just before the end zone. Obviously, Kelce wasn’t happy with the decision and let his coach know about it.

In a post-game interview with ESPN, Kelce was asked about the moment, to which he replied, “Ah, you guys saw that?”

When asked what he said to Reid, Kelce joked, “I’m a keep that between us unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Reid also laughed off the incident when asked about it in a post-game interview with CBS Sports. “He keeps me young,” Reid quipped. “Not so good (balance)… he tested that hip out. He caught me off balance. Normally, I give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

The Super Bowl-winning coach also revealed that Kelce apologized to him. “He came over and gave me a hug, said ‘Sorry about that.’ He just wants to be on the field… he’s a competitive kid,” Reid shared.

Kelce further addressed the situation in a post-game press conference where he opened up about his love and admiration for Reid.

“I got the greatest coach this game has ever seen,” Kelce told reporters. “He’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s helped me a lot with channeling that emotion and channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to control how emotional I get. I just love him.”

Of course, Kelce and Reid’s comments didn’t stop fans from having some fun and sharing their memes about the moment. You can check out some of the funniest posts below.

