The NFL playoffs have arrived, kicking off with the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday, January 13 through Monday, January 15.

Action begins late Saturday afternoon on NBC with the Cleveland Browns at the Houston Texans. For the first time, an NFL playoff game will air exclusively on a streaming service outside of the participating teams’ home markets. Peacock gets the Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday night. The game is on NBC6 in Miami and on NBC stations in the Kansas City market.

Other intriguing Wild Card matchups have the Green Bay Packers going up against their former head coach, Mike McCarthy, and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following that game, the Detroit Lions host their first playoff game since 1993 when the Los Angeles Rams come to Motown. Back in 2021, the Rams and Lions swapped QBs when Rams traded Jared Goff to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, who went on to lead the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI.

It’s all business for Matthew Stafford when the Rams head to Detroit. #RamsHouse (via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/TAH2GHB0Cb — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 9, 2024

The first playoff round wraps up Monday with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ABC/ESPN.

As the top seeds, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers get a free pass to the divisional playoffs.

AFC Playoff Seeds

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-4), AFC North Champion

2. Buffalo Bills (11-6), AFC East Champion

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6), AFC West Champion

4. Houston Texans (10-7), AFC South Champion

5. Cleveland Browns (11-6)

6. Miami Dolphins (11-6)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

NFC Playoff Seeds

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5), NFC West Champion

2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5), NFC East Champion

3. Detroit Lions (12-5), NFC North Champion

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8), NFC South Champion

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

7. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Wild Card Weekend

All Times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, January 13

4:30/3:30c: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

8/7c: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Peacock)​​

Sunday, January 14

1/noon c: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

4:30/3:30c: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (Fox, Fox Deportes)

8/7c: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (NBC, Peacock, Universo) ​

Monday, January 15

8/7c: Philade​lphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+, ESPN2/ESPN+-ManningCast, ESPN Deportes)

NFL Postseason Schedule at a Glance

AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs January 13-15 (ABC/ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC & Peacock)

AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs January 20-21 (CBS, Fox & NBC)

AFC and NFC Championship Games January 28 (CBS & FOX)

Pro Bowl Games February 1 & 4 (ABC & ESPN)

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas Feb. 11 (CBS)