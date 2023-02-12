Rihanna Officially Pregnant: Rep Confirms After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Performance

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Rihanna at Super Bowl 2023
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Super Bowl

 More

Following rampant speculation during Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, it is official: The singer is pregnant with her second child.

A representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter soon after the performance, which saw Rihanna sporting a red outfit that highlighted her baby bump.

Rihanna performed a medley of her hits, without any special guest performers, as tend to join the halftime headliner, at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. For the 2023 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off.

Super Bowl

Rihanna

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rihanna speaks at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference
1
Who Should Be Rihanna’s Guest Performer During Super Bowl Halftime?
Rihanna at the Super Bowl, Grammys, and VMAs
2
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Outfit & More of Her Best Looks
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton and Chris O'Shea as Betty, Cheryl, Archie, Veronica, Reggie and Percival in 'Riverdale'
3
8 Burning Questions ‘Riverdale’ Must Answer in Final Season
Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
4
Rihanna Skips Guest Performer for Soaring Super Bowl Halftime Show
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
5
Chris Stapleton Has Players in Tears With His Super Bowl National Anthem