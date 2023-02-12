Rihanna Officially Pregnant: Rep Confirms After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Performance
Following rampant speculation during Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, it is official: The singer is pregnant with her second child.
A representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter soon after the performance, which saw Rihanna sporting a red outfit that highlighted her baby bump.
Rihanna performed a medley of her hits, without any special guest performers, as tend to join the halftime headliner, at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. For the 2023 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off.
