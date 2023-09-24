Usher to Perform Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

The NFL found a “Superstar” to perform for tens of thousands of Super Bowl attendees and millions of viewers watching from home next year: R&B singer Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

Along with Apple Music and Roc Nation, the NFL announced on Sunday, September 24, that Usher will be the recording artist who takes the halftime stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, 2024, as Super Bowl LVIII and its halftime show airing on CBS.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement in the NFL’s press release. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The NFL also announced the news on Twitter, with videos that splice reality star Kim Kardashian, former NFL star Deion Sanders, current NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and even the current version of Usher himself into the singer’s 2004 “Confessions Part II” music video.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Over the course of his musical career, Usher has racked up eight Grammy Awards, nine Billboard No. 1 hits, and four No. 1 albums, including 2004’s Platinum-selling Confessions, which held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” said Roc Nation’s Jay-Z. “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

On screen, Usher has acted in the daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful and the movies The Faculty, Light It Up, and Bad Hair. The 44-year-old also served as a coach of The Voice for the NBC reality competition’s fourth and sixth season.

Apple Music took over as sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show last year, when Rihanna took the Super Bowl LVII stage in Glendale, Arizona.

“We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year, and now, with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage, we’re looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, said in the press release.

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Sunday, February 11, 2024, on CBS