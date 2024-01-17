‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Casts Michael Trotter As Stabler’s Kid Brother

Michael Trotter, best known for playing Gus Grissom on the Disney+ series The Right Stuff, will star in the upcoming fourth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, where he’ll play Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) youngest brother.

As reported by TVLine, Trotter will portray Joe Stabler Jr. in Season 4, which premieres tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, on NBC. It was previously revealed that the new season would introduce two of Stabler’s siblings, his older brother, Randall, and his youngest brother, Joe Jr.

Joe Jr. spent 15 years in the Army before being dishonorably discharged for an unknown reason. He now works as the right-hand man for a British wine merchant, but there is something about his job that makes him ashamed to reunite with Elliot, whom he considers his hero.

As previously reported, Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris will play older brother Randall, who left the family when he was young and created a successful career as a real estate developer. There is also a long-standing, unresolved tension between Randall and Elliot stemming from an event involving their father.

In addition to his role as Gus Grissom in the adaptation of The Right Stuff, Trotter has appeared in several TV series, including Inhumans, Underground, Ray Donovan, CSI: Vegas, The Resident, and more.

Trotter already has a connection to the Law & Order universe, as he previously appeared in a 2023 episode of Law & Order: SVU, playing the character Teddy Muncy, the bartender brother of Detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett). Also, his real-life wife, Jamie Gray Hyder, starred in SVU as Detective Kat Tamin until she departed the series in 2021.

The fourth season of Organized Crime was initially scheduled to premiere as part of NBC’s 2023 fall schedule but was pushed back due to last summer’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It will now air Thursdays at 10 pm as part of a weekly block of Dick Wolf‘s Law & Order shows.

