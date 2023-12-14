‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Casts ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Dean Norris as Stabler’s Brother

Dean Norris, best known for playing Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, is joining the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime for the upcoming fourth season, where he’ll play Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) older brother.

As first reported by TVLine, Norris is set to portray Randall Stabler over multiple episodes. It was previously revealed that Season 4 would introduce two of Stabler’s siblings, his older brother, Randall, and his youngest brother, Joe Jr.

Randall left the family when he was young and created a successful career as a real estate developer. But there is a long-standing, unresolved tension between Randall and Elliot stemming from an event involving their father.

The younger brother, Joe Jr., spent 15 years in the Army before being dishonorably discharged for an unknown reason. He now works for a British wine merchant, but there is something about his job that makes him ashamed to reunite with Elliot. It’s not yet known who will play Joe Jr.

Norris’ casting marks a reunion with Organized Crime‘s latest showrunner, John Shiban, who previously wrote for Breaking Bad, in which Norris starred from 2008 to 2013. Shiban marks the SVU spin-off’s sixth showrunner in three years, having taken the reins from David Graziano, who stepped in at the end of Season 3.

While best known for his role as Hank Schrader, the DEA brother-in-law of drug kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston), Norris’ other television credits include Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, Under The Dome, The Big Bang Theory, Tremors, Girlboss, Scandal, United States of Al, and Nova Vita.

He’s also appeared in several movies, including Lethal Weapon 2, Total Recall, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Starship Troopers, The Negotiator, Little Miss Sunshine, Secret in Their Eyes, Death Wish, and the 2014 comedy film Small Time, in which he starred alongside Meloni.

Organized Crime‘s fourth season will kick off on Thursday, January 18, at 10/9 c, after Law & Order Season 23 at 8/7c and Law & Order: SVU Season 25 at 9/8c.

