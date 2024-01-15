Jenna Ortega Says ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Lean Into Horror

Jenna Ortega is teasing what fans can expect from Wednesday‘s forthcoming second season at Netflix as the Emmy-nominated actress appeared on the red carpet at the awards event.

Stopping to chat with E! Live From the Red Carpet‘s correspondent and Orange Is the New Black vet Laverne Cox, Ortega offered some insight into the Addams family member’s next chapter. Prompting Ortega’s answer, Cox noted how the actress is also a producer on the hit program, wondering what fans might be able to expect.

What Ortega had to share is sure to excite any fans who enjoyed the Tim Burton-produced project.

“I’ve received some scripts now for the second season. We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more of the horror,” Ortega noted. “But it’s really really exciting because all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need an arc, she never really changes. And that’s the wonderful thing about her.”

Clarifying for fans at home, she added, “There’s some really really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed… I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what Ortega’s teasing when it arrives on Netflix. And perhaps there’s even more in store for the franchise’s future as it was hinted late in 2023 that a potential Uncle Fester spinoff starring Fred Armisen had been explored at the streamer.

Stay tuned to see if Ortega wins in her category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday when the Emmys unfold on Fox, and stay tuned for any possible updates on the Addams Family spinoff in the months ahead as we look forward to Season 2’s production.

Wednesday, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix