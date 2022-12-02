‘Wednesday’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Spoiler Alert

Wednesday

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 1, Episodes 1-8.]

Netflix‘s Wednesday may have followed the titular character’s journey to uncovering a mystery across Season 1, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions, especially when it comes to the Addams Family daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

Thankfully, a second season seems likelier than ever considering the show broke the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix. The show unseated Stranger Things with 341.2 million hours viewed in a single week following its debut. Wednesday hails from showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced and directed by a man almost as iconic as the Addams Family themselves, Tim Burton.

With all of the potential Wednesday has for the future, we can’t help but hope to have certain questions answered. Below, we’re rounding up a few of the burning mysteries that remain.

Wednesday burning questions Jenna Ortega
Netflix

Who Is Stalking Wednesday?

Before leaving Nevermore Academy after a shortened academic year, Wednesday is given a cell phone by Xavier (Percy Hynes White). It isn’t long before the phone gets its first set of texts as Wednesday is driven away from school by Lurch (George Burcea). The messages consist of two photos, one of Wednesday with Tyler (Hunter Doohan), and the other of her and Xavier. The mystery sender informs Wednesday that they’re watching her, sending an accompanying gif of an emoji version of Wednesday being stabbed through the head with a knife. Needless to say, it’s a threatening note to end things on, and one we’re hoping would be explored in a second season. Who could it be? We’re dying to know.

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers in 'Wednesday'
Courtesy of Netflix

When Would It Take Place?

Considering Wednesday has been dismissed along with the rest of Nevermore Academy’s students early for the year, would a second season pick up directly after Season 1, and would it be a summer vacation theme? Wednesday’s roommate and bestie Enid (Emma Myers) notably invited the Addams girl to visit her in San Francisco, after all.

Hunter Doohan in 'Wednesday'
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Where Will Tyler Go?

After being uncovered as the Hyde who was terrorizing Jericho in Season 1, Tyler was last seen being transported in a straight jacket, tied up in the back of a heavily guarded and armored van. As the camera zooms in on his face, we see Tyler begin to transform, presumably gearing up to escape his confines and make a run for it. “Oh yeah. Yeah. He escapes it,” Doohan told TV Insider about his thoughts on the scene. As for where Tyler will go next, that’s the biggest mystery. Without Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci) controlling his Hyde’s decision-making process, it would seem Tyler’s next move is his own to make, but only time will tell if that’s the case.

Gwendoline Christie in 'Wednesday'
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Is Weems Really Dead?

Perhaps this question is more denial than anything else as we’d hate to see Wednesday continue without the talented Gwendoline Christie. The Game of Thrones actress slayed as Principal Weems, and her shape-shifting abilities certainly make us believe in magic, so why couldn’t that specialness apply to her mortality as well? After all, we never see Weems’ body again after Ms. Thornhill injects her with nightshade. Who knows where her remains, dead or alive, ended up?

Percy Hynes White in 'Wednesday'
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Who Is Xavier's Father?

There were a lot of references to the fact that Xavier’s father is a celebrity and that’s where the teen gets his wealth, but we have yet to meet the man behind the tortured artist with affection for Wednesday. Could he have a role in this story? It certainly seems worth exploring, and would hopefully better explain who Xavier is as an outcast.

Joy Sunday in 'Wednesday'
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Will Bianca's Secret Be Uncovered?

It was revealed that Bianca’s (Joy Sunday) real name is Brandy Jane and that she used her siren song to con herself into being accepted into Nevermore Academy in order to get away from her mother and step-father who are part of a cult called “Morning Song.” It was through that cult that Bianca’s family scammed people for money, which is what drove her away from them. Mention of her step-father Gideon makes us curious about what’s going on behind the scenes for her.

Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Isaac Ordonez in 'Wednesday'
Netflix

Will More of the Addams Family Be Featured?

While it was fun seeing Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Lurch, and Thing, there were a few Addams Family members noticeably missing from Wednesday’s story. Sure, her presence at Nevermore Academy would make it difficult to include them all, but should the series spend time outside of the school in a second season, we’d hope to see more of the kooky bunch.

