[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 1, Episodes 1-8.]

Netflix‘s Wednesday may have followed the titular character’s journey to uncovering a mystery across Season 1, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions, especially when it comes to the Addams Family daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

Thankfully, a second season seems likelier than ever considering the show broke the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix. The show unseated Stranger Things with 341.2 million hours viewed in a single week following its debut. Wednesday hails from showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced and directed by a man almost as iconic as the Addams Family themselves, Tim Burton.

With all of the potential Wednesday has for the future, we can’t help but hope to have certain questions answered. Below, we’re rounding up a few of the burning mysteries that remain.