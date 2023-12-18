‘Wednesday’: Would You Watch an Uncle Fester Spinoff? (POLL)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Fred Armisen and Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday' Season 1
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Wednesday

 More

Wednesday took Netflix viewers by storm last holiday season, and as the team behind the Addams Family-inspired series prepares to start production on Season 2, the streamer is apparently gearing up for the possibility of an Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) spinoff.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Netflix has started discussions about a spinoff series built around Armisen’s version of Uncle Fester, who made an appearance in Wednesday‘s first season. The idea has yet to get off the ground with a series order or greenlight unannounced, and Netflix would have to negotiate contracts and schedules in order to make it work.

Fred Armisen in 'Wednesday' Season 1

(Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

Ultimately, the choice to do a spinoff makes sense considering the success of Wednesday, which broke records on the platform. At the time of the show’s release in November 2022, Wednesday broke Stranger Things‘ record, pulling in 341.2 million hours viewed roughly a week after release, beating the 335 million hours viewed during Stranger Things 4‘s release, from May 30 to June 5, 2022.

So, it would only make sense that the streamer would want to capitalize on the success. The bigger question is, would you watch an Uncle Fester spinoff?

'Wednesday': Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
Related

'Wednesday': Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

In a TV landscape filled with revivals, spinoffs, and reboots, it’s a valid question. As with any IP-driven content these days, there’s always a crowd of doubters, but when it came to Netflix’s take on Wednesday, which gave a bigger voice to Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), any of those concerns were silenced by the show’s success. Could that success be repeated? Or is an Uncle Fester spinoff not the right direction for the franchise?

There are so many directions the franchise could take with spinoffs, ranging from a Nevermore Academy prequel centered around Larissa (Gwendoline Christie), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Gomez’s (Luis Guzman) younger selves to a summer-set tale following Wednesday’s roommate and pal Enid (Emma Myers). And those are just a couple of the ideas we can conjure up off.

We want to hear from you. Cast your vote in our poll, below, and sound off in the comments section about what characters you’d like to see at the center of potential Wednesday spinoffs in the future.

Wednesday, Streaming now, Netflix

Wednesday - Netflix

Wednesday where to stream

Wednesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Emma Myers

Fred Armisen

Gwendoline Christie

Jenna Ortega

Luis Guzmán

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mayim Bialik in 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Is This the Real Reason Mayim Bialik Was Axed?
Louisa Jacobson and Harry Richardson as Marian Brook and Larry Russell in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
2
‘The Gilded Age’ Finale: Louisa Jacobson on That Ada Twist
Ashley Jones — 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
3
Is Eric Dying on ‘B&B’? Ashley Jones Talks Return as His Daughter Bridget
Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
4
‘IWTV’ Season 2 First Look: Lestat Seethes in New Photo
Matt Rogers on Wheel of Fortune
5
‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Champ Under Fire After Ripping Show