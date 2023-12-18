‘Wednesday’: Would You Watch an Uncle Fester Spinoff? (POLL)

Wednesday took Netflix viewers by storm last holiday season, and as the team behind the Addams Family-inspired series prepares to start production on Season 2, the streamer is apparently gearing up for the possibility of an Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) spinoff.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Netflix has started discussions about a spinoff series built around Armisen’s version of Uncle Fester, who made an appearance in Wednesday‘s first season. The idea has yet to get off the ground with a series order or greenlight unannounced, and Netflix would have to negotiate contracts and schedules in order to make it work.

Ultimately, the choice to do a spinoff makes sense considering the success of Wednesday, which broke records on the platform. At the time of the show’s release in November 2022, Wednesday broke Stranger Things‘ record, pulling in 341.2 million hours viewed roughly a week after release, beating the 335 million hours viewed during Stranger Things 4‘s release, from May 30 to June 5, 2022.

So, it would only make sense that the streamer would want to capitalize on the success. The bigger question is, would you watch an Uncle Fester spinoff?

In a TV landscape filled with revivals, spinoffs, and reboots, it’s a valid question. As with any IP-driven content these days, there’s always a crowd of doubters, but when it came to Netflix’s take on Wednesday, which gave a bigger voice to Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), any of those concerns were silenced by the show’s success. Could that success be repeated? Or is an Uncle Fester spinoff not the right direction for the franchise?

There are so many directions the franchise could take with spinoffs, ranging from a Nevermore Academy prequel centered around Larissa (Gwendoline Christie), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Gomez’s (Luis Guzman) younger selves to a summer-set tale following Wednesday’s roommate and pal Enid (Emma Myers). And those are just a couple of the ideas we can conjure up off.

We want to hear from you. Cast your vote in our poll, below, and sound off in the comments section about what characters you’d like to see at the center of potential Wednesday spinoffs in the future.

Wednesday, Streaming now, Netflix