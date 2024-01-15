Todd & Julie Chrisley Quietly Sold $5.2 Million Home While Behind Bars

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley might be serving time behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion, but that hasn’t stopped them from offloading their Nashville mansion for $5.2 million.

As first reported by TMZ, the Chrisleys quietly sold their 13,279 square foot Brentwood, Tennessee home in April 2023, just three months after the couple reported to prison. The purchase was made in an off-market sale, which is why the news flew under the radar until now.

The property, which was seen in the final seasons of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best reality series, includes six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, an indoor sports court, a professional chef’s kitchen with dual sub-zero refrigerators and freezers, and a swimming pool with a jacuzzi.

White brick walls and long vertical windows with black shutters feature on the outside of the house, and the front door opens into a grand entrance with a staircase.

Todd and Julie bought the home for $3.375 million in 2019, so they made a decent profit in the sale. However, it’s unlikely they’ll see the money themselves, as part of their sentencing includes paying $17.2 million in restitution for their crimes.

According to TMZ, the Chrisleys own another home in Nashville, but it’s not yet known if they also sold that property.

The couple were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison, though the sentences were recently reduced. Todd’s 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida has been reduced to 10, while Julie’s seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, has been cut to over five years.

Todd and Julie have maintained their innocence and are awaiting an appearance at the Atlanta appeals court, which recently accepted the family’s oral arguments, to be heard in April.

The Chrisleys received some good news last week after courts ruled that the couple will receive a $1 million settlement from the state of Georgia in their civil lawsuit against Joshua Waites, the former Director of Special Investigations for Georgia’s Department of Revenue.

In the lawsuit, filed in October 2019, the couple alleged Waites “improperly shared the Chrisleys’ confidential tax and other information” with Todd’s “estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, in an effort to induce her to reveal compromising information about her family.”

“We have been saying for months that the criminal case against the Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems,” Alex Little, the attorney representing the Chrisleys, said in a statement (per CNN). “It’s nearly unprecedented for one arm of the government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail.”