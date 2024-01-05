Todd Chrisley May Move Prisons Due to ‘Safety Concerns’

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has claimed the conditions have gotten so bad for her incarcerated father, Todd Chrisley, that he might be transferred to a state prison “because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.”

Speaking with Brian Entin on NewsNation‘s latest edition of Cuomo, the Unlocked podcast host said that things have only worsened for her father since he spoke out about the conditions at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.

“The retaliation is real,” she told NewsNation. “It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.”

Last month, Todd spoke with Entin about the alleged conditions he and his fellow inmates are facing in the correctional facility. This included claims of blackmail attempts, rat-infested kitchens, out-of-date food, and “starving” the inmates to death.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Todd and his wife Julie were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison, though the sentences were reduced last year. Todd’s 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida has been reduced to 10, while Julie’s seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, has been cut to over five years.

Savannah told Entin that since her father spoke out, “individuals who work in that facility” have reached out to give her information, “which should scare the warden and the [Bureau of Prisons].”

“The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up,” she said. “And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father… but they have to have a good reason to [do so]. They have to find something he’s in violation of.”

Savannah claimed that in an effort to find a violation, “They’re going to the extent of planting cell phones, drugs, going through his lockers so that they can send him to a facility and truly behind bars.”

The Bureau of Prisons hasn’t directly responded to the Chrisleys’ specific claims but has noted to various outlets that it “operates facilities that are safe, secure, and humane” and that “humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

Todd and Julie are currently awaiting their appeal hearing, which was recently pushed back to April 2024.