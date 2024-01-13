Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

How cute is baby Rollisi?! NBC has released a two-minute sneak peek from the Law & Order: SVU Season 25 premiere (airing January 18), and it offers a look at the squad — and a familiar face — gathered for a happy event.

Mariska Hargitay introduces the clip — “It has been an incredible journey for Captain Benson and the squad, and there is so much more ahead,” she promises — and it begins with the baptism of Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins’ (Kelli Giddish, returning as a guest star) baby.

After, Carisi’s cousin approaches Benson and remarks that he knows she’s single. He’d asked Carisi, and “by the way, I’m divorced.” But Benson has a piece of advice for him: “Don’t look at me. You might as well toss your heart into a woodchipper.” After he walks away, Benson questions Carisi about offering up that she’s single, and Fin (Ice-T) offers to run interference. “That’s very sweet,” Benson acknowledges, but “I can handle it.” Still, she adds, “Carisi, I don’t—” Fin remarks that Munch (Richard Belzer) would’ve been able to run the guy off easily, leading to the three toasting him.

Carisi then takes Rollins aside to check on how she’s doing, and, realizing it’s the most alone time they’ve had in six months, they kiss. Benson’s watching the two together when Carisi’s cousin once again approaches her, this time to ask about the compass she’s wearing around her neck. “It was a gift,” she says. He remarks about the letters being all wrong. “The J is for joy and the C is for compassion,” she explains. And the L? It’s “for love.” Has it been pointing her in the right direction? “Not yet,” she says. Watch the clip below.

Benson’s former partner, Stabler (Christopher Meloni, on Organized Crime), gave her the compass in last season’s finale crossover. It was to “lead you to happiness, Liv,” he’d told her.

SVU kicks off its 25th season with “Tunnel Blind,” in which as the squad celebrates the birth of Rollins and Carisi’s child, another child goes missing in broad daylight.

This is not a drill! Check out a sneak peek of moments from next week’s landmark 25th season! Don’t miss the #SVU premiere January 18 at 9/8c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/LGv8r9I85K — & (@lawandordertv) January 13, 2024

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 Premiere, Thursday, January 18, 9/8c, NBC