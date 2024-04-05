‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Show Love to ‘National Treasure’ Sam Buttrey After JIT Loss

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Many Jeopardy! viewers are happy that the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament final won’t be a repeat of the 2022 Tournament of Champions finals; however, they’re sad it came at the expense of fan-favorite Sam Buttrey.

After super-champs Amy Schneider and Andrew He secured their spots in the JIT finals, it was up to Buttrey to make it a full-on 2022 TOC rematch. The beloved university professor faced off against Victoria Groce and Matt Jackson on Thursday (April 4) night, but Groce came out on top, knocking Buttrey out of the competition.

Fans took to social media to praise Buttrey for his performance and good-natured attitude. Some were already anticipating his return for next year’s JIT.

“Jeopardy could invite Sam [to] JIT every year and I wouldn’t be upset,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Sam Buttrey is a national treasure… the guy just makes me smile every time he’s on,” said another. “In a show famous for its often humorless contestants, it’s a relief to see someone who’s not only really good at the game, but (gasp) actually visibly having fun with it.”

Another added, “I love him so much! A fantastic player, he has a great sense of humour, and he just seems like the kindest, sweetest person. One of my all time favourite contestants.”

“I adore him. Man about town!” said one commenter, referring to the listed occupation on Buttrey’s JIT profile.

Fellow super-champ Matt Amodio even got in on the praise, tweeting, “Due to Sam Buttrey being such a strong #Jeopardy role model, instead of “influencer”, the kids these days are going to start saying they want to be a bon vivant and man about town when they grow up!”

Due to Sam Buttrey being such a strong #Jeopardy role model, instead of “influencer”, the kids these days are going to start saying they want to be a bon vivant and man about town when they grow up! — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) April 2, 2024

“Has there ever been a more likeable Jeopardy contestant than @sam_buttrey?” asked another viewer.

“Hardest thing about watching this semifinal: Sam Buttrey is one of the nicest people you will ever meet, and after 2/3 of the Masters vets were in, it was really hard to root for him,” said another, noting how they didn’t want another TOC/Masters rematch for the finals.

Another wrote, “Sam Buttrey is the best @Jeopardy contestant ever. It’s just a fact.”

Groce will now take on Schneider and He in the finals. The first to two wins will be crowned the winner and earn a guaranteed spot in the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters.

What did you think of the last JIT semifinals? Are you sad Buttrey was eliminated? Let us know in the comments section below.