Jack Hanna’s Family Gives Heartbreaking Update in His Alzheimer’s Battle

Famed zookeeper Jack Hanna, who is known for shows such as Animal Adventures and his regular appearances on the likes of The Late Show with David Letterman and Good Morning America, is continuing to battle with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

The former director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was diagnosed with the disease in October 2019, and now his family has opened up about his health.

“We wish we had good news to share, but Jack continues to decline and has all the symptoms one would anticipate with advanced Alzheimer’s,” his family told People. “Each day, we do our best to find joy – even when things are challenging.”

The statement continued, “We hope that sharing Jack’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s brings awareness to the disease that affects almost 7 million Americans and their families.”

Hanna retired from public life in 2021, and he and his wife, Suzi, moved to Montana. In a 2023 interview with The Columbus Dispatch, Suzi and the couple’s daughters, Kathaleen, Suzanne, and Julie, said that Hanna only remembers his wife, his dog Brassy, and sometimes, his eldest daughter, Kathaleen.

“The Jack people knew isn’t here anymore, but pieces of my husband are,” Suzi, who married Hanna in 1968, shared. “And I’m going to hang onto them for as long as I can.”

She added, “My husband is still in there somewhere… There are still those sweet, tender moments — you know, pieces of him that made me and the rest of the world fall in love with him. It’s hard. Real hard some days. But he took care of me all those years, and so it’s my turn to take care of him.”

Following his diagnosis, Columbus Zoo shared a statement, writing, “While Jack retired from his official role at the end of 2020, his legacy will be ever-present in our work as we continue to fulfill our organization’s mission to lead and inspire by connecting people and wildlife.”