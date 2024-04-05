Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She’s Getting Cosmetic Surgery After Marriage Breakup

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been going through a lot of changes since being released from prison in December, and that now includes her physical appearance.

Blanchard, who last week announced her separation from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, has revealed she will be undergoing rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

According to Blanchard’s close friend Nadiya Vizier, the procedure is something she’s been wanting for a long time. “She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Vizier shared. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

The subject of the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and Hulu’s limited series The Act, Blanchard served seven years of a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were accused of stabbing Dee Dee to death in June 2015. Godejohn is serving a life sentence.

For years, Blanchard’s mother convinced people that her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia.

Amid her separation from Anderson, Blanchard shut down all her public social media profiles, stating in a since-deleted video, “With public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don’t want to live my life under a microscope.”

Her friend Vizier told People, “My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

Since announcing her split, Blanchard has reunited with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who started out as a prison pen pal. Blanchard spoke fondly of Urker in the recent Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, referring to him as her first “heartbreak.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Premieres, June 3, Lifetime