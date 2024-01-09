Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Hamster-Brained’ Aaron Rodgers in Late Night Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returned with a new episode of his late night show on Monday (January 8) and let fly at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his opening monologue, branding him “hamster-brained.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host addressed comments made days earlier by Rodgers suggesting that Kimmel’s name may appear on a list of associates of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 2, Rodgers said that “there’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

Kimmel fired back during Monday’s monologue, confirming that he wasn’t on the list and stating that he’d never met Epstein, but because of Rodgers’ accusations, “a lot of delusional people think that I’m meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children.”

The late night host said that the NFL star’s apparent grudge against him likely dated back to some jokes he made about him early last year.

“Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that, he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated,” said Kimmel during his monologue.

“He’s particularly upset, I think, because I made fun of the fact that he floated this wacko idea that the UFO sightings that were in the news in February were being reported to distract us from the Epstein list.”

So to retaliate, Rodgers “decided to insinuate that I’m a pedophile,” Kimmel said, adding that Rodgers must think that “because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else.

“The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during COVID, somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology. He put on a magic helmet, and that G made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card, they were both in the word ‘Aaron,’ OK? Can you imagine that this hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?”

Kimmel then quipped: “Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is. They let him host Jeopardy! for two weeks, now he knows everything.” But he added that if the footballer apologized, he would accept it.

You can see the full seven-minute monologue here:

Jimmy’s thoughts on quarterback Karen Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/mRh5VRUycz — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 9, 2024



Let us know what you think about the two men’s feud in the comments section below.