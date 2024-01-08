Mayim Bialik Reacts to ‘Jeopardy!’ Emmy Win After Her Firing

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Mayim Bialik may no longer be part of Jeopardy! but she did acknowledge the show’s victory at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of the 2022 season of Jeopardy! that won the primetime Emmy last night for best game show!” Bialik wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram on Monday, January 8. “And hearty congratulations to Keke Palmer for being the first woman in 15 years to win best host — you’re an inspiration to women everywhere and I salute you ” She shared photos for Jeopardy!‘s win (of just the game board) and Palmer with her Emmy with the post.

Palmer won for game show host for her work on Password on NBC; both Bialik and now sole Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings were nominated in the same category.

Bialik took a step back from hosting Jeopardy! out of solidarity with the show’s writers when the writers’ strike began. Jennings stepped in to host and has been doing so since, through the show using recycled clues and material written pre-strike. When the strikes ended, fans wondered when Bialik would return to splitting hosting duties with Jennings.

But in mid-December, Bialik revealed on social media that she would not be returning (while acknowledging her Emmy nomination as well). “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she wrote. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Sony then followed that up with a statement reading, in part, “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

When TV Insider spoke with Jennings about Celebrity Jeopardy!, which he is also hosting, he admitted he was “surprised” by the news, adding, “I love working with Mayim, but I can’t speak to her decision-making here. But [when it comes to] Jeopardy!, I am just a fan of the show and I am always delighted to host it when called upon because I love doing it.”