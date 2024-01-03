Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Wacko’ Aaron Rodgers Over ‘Reckless’ Jeffrey Epstein Claims

Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at NFL star Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets quarterback claimed the late-night host would appear on the soon-to-be-released list of associates linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers made the comments on Tuesday, January 2, when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where the topic of the Epstein list was the hot topic of the day.

The list is said to include hundreds of high-profile names associated with Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said, adding, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop “some sort of bottle” when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn’t come out.” “I’ll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

Kimmel hit back at the athlete on social media, where he threatened to take Rodgers to court if he continued with his “reckless” accusations.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote on X.

He continued, “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

This isn’t the first time Kimmel and Rodgers have butted heads, nor the first time Kimmel has taken issue with something said on The Pat McAfee Show.

As McAfee himself pointed out, Kimmel previously aired a clip from the radio show on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March, which featured Rodgers talking about Epstein and UFOs.

“All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including Green Bay whack packer Aaron Rodgers,” Kimmel said while introducing the Pat McAfee Show clip (per Deadline).

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

“I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything,” Rodgers said in the video. “There’s a lot of other things going on in the world. Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

Kimmel then quipped that Rodgers should “revisit the concussion protocol.”

In another clip, Kimmel mocked Rodgers’ haircut, saying, “Aaron is a Karen.”

Rodgers has yet to respond to Kimmel’s latest social media post.