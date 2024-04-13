Katy Perry Weighs In on Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement

After spending seven seasons as a host on American Idol, Katy Perry is getting ready to say goodbye. Although fans are sad to see her go, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who will take her place?

Well, according to Perry, the answer is simple. “Just someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel,” she said.

The “Firework” singer added, “Keep my seat warm.” Is Perry hinting at a possible return to the show in the future?

Although ABC has yet to reveal who will be taking Perry’s spot alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on Season 23 of the show, there are a few pop singers’ names, including Jennifer Lopez, that have been floating around.

“A return from the past is on the cards,” a source close to American Idol told DailyMail.com. “J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work… people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer first appeared on the show during Season 10, then returned as a judge in Seasons 11, 13, 14, and 15.

Another familiar female singer who is rumored to be in the running for the open position is former Idol winner Jordin Sparks. She recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her interest in being a judge next season, writing, “Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol —I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat!”

Perry announced that she was leaving the popular singing competition after Season 22 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in February, revealing, “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

Perry claims that being on the show makes her feel “connected with the heart of America,” but that she now needs to “feel that pulse to my own beat.”

The reason for her departure is to focus on her pop career and to release new music.

“I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” Perry told Kimmel. “It’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies. Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

Who do you think should replace Katy Perry next season on American Idol? Leave your guesses below!

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC