‘Elsbeth’: Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Guest Star in ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff

We were already excited about Elsbeth because it means seeing Carrie Preston back as the unconventional lawyer. But now the star has given us something else to look forward to as well!

Preston announced on social media that Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be guest starring in the upcoming new drama featuring her character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. As for who he’ll be playing, TV Insider has learned that his character, Skip Mason, is the brilliant creator and producer of Lavish Ladies, a popular reality TV show featuring wealthy women and too much white wine. In his mad pursuit of “good TV,” Skip makes some bad decisions that lead to resentment, blackmail, and murder. Check out Preston’s post below to see the two together on set.

Look who’s joining the #Elsbeth family! My dear friend ⁦@jessetyler⁩ will be guest starring on ⁦@elsbethcbs⁩ this season!! And don’t miss the series premiere Thursday, February 29th at 10pm on ⁦@CBSTVStudios⁩ pic.twitter.com/KFyPlvCYdG — Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) January 4, 2024

Elsbeth, premiering on Thursday, February 29, follows Elsbeth Tascioni, who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

Preston appeared as Elsbeth on The Good Wife in 14 episodes across each season except the second. She then guest starred in five episodes of the Paramount+ spinoff The Good Fight. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Good Wife in 2013 (and was nominated in the same category again in 2016).

The Good Wife creators Robert King and Michelle King serve as executive producers on Elsbeth with Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins.

Elsbeth, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 29, 10/9c, CBS