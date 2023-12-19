‘Elsbeth’ First Look: Carrie Preston Returns as Unconventional Attorney in ‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff (PHOTO)

Carrie Preston — 'Elsbeth'
Courtesy of CBS

Elsbeth

Carrie Preston is back as fan-favorite Elsbeth Tascioni in 2024, and CBS is going all out in promoting the new drama!

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the Elsbeth key art as well as a motion graphic that encourages everyone to “see things her way” with a fun look at Preston as Elsbeth ahead of the February 29 premiere. Check both out below.

'Elsbeth' key art

Courtesy of CBS

Preston first debuted as Elsbeth in The Good Wife Season 1 on CBS and went on to appear throughout the series in 14 total episodes, in every season except the second. She then appeared in the Paramount+ spinoff The Good Fight in five episodes across Seasons 1, 2, and 6. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Good Wife in 2013 (and was nominated in the same category in 2016).

 

In Elsbeth, Preston’s astute but unconventional attorney utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

The Good Wife creators Robert King and Michelle King serve as executive producers alongside Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins.

CBS begins rolling out premieres of its primetime schedule with the series debut of Tracker after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The rest of the network’s lineup will follow that week, with Elsbeth then joining Young SheldonGhosts, and So Help Me Todd on Thursdays beginning February 29. (Repeats of the first and second episodes of Tracker will fill its slot the two weeks before.)

Elsbeth, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10/9c, CBS

Elsbeth

Carrie Preston

