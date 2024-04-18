‘Elsbeth’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

CBS has found Elsbeth—and the titular character played by Carrie Preston—to be as much a delight as we do: The network has renewed it for a second season!

This news comes the day that the fifth episode will air, on Thursday, April 18. (The Season 1 finale will air on May 22.) The drama is the #2 most-watched new series of the season. It will return for the 2024-2025 season.

“Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars.”

Elsbeth is based on the character who appeared in both The Good Wife and The Good Fight from the Kings. It follows Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways. As the premiere revealed, Elsbeth is in New York to investigate Wagner for possible corruption.

“Things come to a pivotal moment in Elsbeth’s life at the end of the season,” showrunner Jonathan Tolins previously told TV Insider. And Michelle King said that Elsbeth’s investigation into Wagner will “start as a season-long arc, and then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Robert King, Michelle King, Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish and Bryan Goluboff serve as executive producers. The show is produced by CBS Studios.

Elsbeth joins the previously renewed S.W.A.T., The Neighborhood, NCIS, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Ghosts, Fire Country, Tracker, and NCIS: Sydney. That leaves the fates of four CBS shows still up in the air: CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, NCIS: Hawai’i, and So Help Me Todd. Blue Bloods (with the second part of its 14th season airing in the fall), Bob Hearts Abishola, and Young Sheldon are in their final seasons. (S.W.A.T. was originally airing its final season until a surprise renewal earlier this month.)

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS