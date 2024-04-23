Is the truth about what lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is really doing working with the NYPD—ostensibly there as an outside observer, but really investigating Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) for possible corruption—about to come out? The April 25 episode of Elsbeth sounds like it will take at least one character one step closer.

In “An Ear for an Ear,” after one of New York’s most sought-after plastic surgeons is found dead, Elsbeth has her eye on the victim’s former boss, Dr. Vanessa Holmes (Gina Gershon), who she believes has motives that are more than skin-deep. Also, Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) keeps tabs on Elsbeth’s whereabouts as her investigation into Captain Wagner heats up.

Right now, is Kaya more suspicious of Elsbeth or genuinely enjoying getting to know and work with her? “It changes scene to scene in this episode,” Patterson tells TV Insider. “The side that is suspicious is dominant throughout most of the episode.”

That being said, “Kaya is on the side of the truth. She really got into this career to help the good guys win, and she’s very loyal and she’s by the book,” the star continues. “So I think Kaya’s on the journey to see where the truth leads. And I think that both Elsbeth and Wagner have some clues that make them both seem a little suspicious and she’s genuinely torn.”

While Elsbeth may not be working alongside the NYPD for the reason she claims—as part of a consent decree—she is very much involved in investigations, to the point that she’s a major part of solving them. Kaya’s along for that ride with her. And in turn, the two are helping each other.

“Kaya helps to reel Elsbeth in because Elsbeth is not so by the book, and Kaya is, but I think Elsbeth sees everything and I think people judging her and underestimating Elsbeth is a superpower, and that’s something that Kaya can relate to as this Black woman in the NYPD, this male dominated space,”says Patterson. “And she’s kind of quiet, so she knows what it feels like to be underestimated, too. But I think she sees through Elsbeth that how other people look at you and treat you doesn’t matter. You can still be at the top of your game, and you need to notice everything. And so Elsbeth is helping Kaia to sharpen her detective skills.”

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS